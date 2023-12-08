Careers

Join our team

We are passionate about building innovative software solutions that help businesses thrive in today's digital landscape. As we continue to grow and expand our offerings, we are constantly seeking talented individuals to join our dynamic team of software developers.

See openings
Apply now
Cyberus Headquarters Image

Join our team

Cyberus Technology

We are ...

A company founded in 2017 lead by engineers and information scientists

25 people spread all over Germany

Mostly engineers, developing products based on virtualization

Adhering to our software quality methodology Cidoka

We offer…

An open-minded, creative, and lovely team

Drinks and fruit for free

Modern facilities & work place, desks adjustable for height

A flexible work schedule

Home office (partially or permanently)

A family-friendly work environment

Attractive compensation and retirement plan

Financial share with company’s financial success

Current Openings

Discover our current openings. We welcome and encourage applications from qualified professionals, irrespective of their gender, sexual orientation, disability status, or any other characteristic.

Business Development Intern (m/w/d)

We are looking for enthusiastic and energetic students to help our Business Development. You will work first-hand with our customers, develop our Value Proposition and help shape our communication.

Apply now

  • Your tasks

    Reach-out to new and existing customers. Gather and analyze feedback from customers. Develop and refine our Value Proposition.

  • Your profile

    Curiosity and drive, Interest in technology and cyber-security, Analytical skills

Software Engineering Student or Internship (m/w/d)

We are a dynamic and innovative technology company looking for talented students and interns to join our team as Software Engineers. Gain hands-on experience in software development and contribute to real-world projects.

Apply now

  • Your tasks

    Collaborate with our experienced software development team. Support the development of new features, enhancements, and bug fixes, ensuring high code quality and adhering to coding standards and best practices.

  • Your profile

    Currently enrolled as a student or recent graduate in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. Experienced in Rust, Haskell, C++, or Nix. Interested in low-level engineering and operating systems.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I apply?

If you would like to apply, send your CV to jobs@cyberus-technology.de.

How is my data stored?

We will process your data in accordance with relevant data protection laws. Our HR department, as well as relevant hiring managers examine and review your documents, so that we can find the right applicants for us. After completion of the application process we will delete all your application data.

Reach out to us

Have questions? Feel free to contact us using the form below. We're here to help!

Contact us