Features
What you get with Peregrine OS
Professional Long-Term Support for NixOS
We offer at least 5 years of support for the NixOS 24.05. Choose from the release-small or an extended set of packages.
Get help when things get tough. Our experts are here to help, when you need it.
Our binaries are served from an exclusive and fast cache, independent of upstream.
Security fixes are back-ported and served via our caches in hours, not days.
Need better integration testing for a package? Submit your test cases to us and we'll run them as part of our CI.
Change the channel (or flake input), point your binary cache to us and that's it!
Medical Devices
The power of NixOS on medical devices
Building on modern foundationsGain a competitive advantage by incorporating industry leading practices
Long-Term Stability for long-living devices.
NixOS modules, declarative nature and reproducible builds are perfect for embedded devices. Peregrine OS adds long-term stability creating a truly valuable base.
Certifications
Medical certifications are a huge effort. By staying on the same OS for the system's lifetime you can save on costly re-certifications.
Packaging service to hit the ground running
Need to get special packages running quickly? We offer a packaging service to help hit the ground running.
Cloud & DevOps
Run NixOS, but stable
A realistic upgrade path
LTS releases every two years and five years of support give you the upgrade path you need for your business.
Certified subset of Nix packages
Get the important cloud packages updated quickly and reliably
A truly stable, always available channel
We make sure the LTS channel never has breaking changes and its software is updated predictably.
Stable Developer Infra
Reproducible, Declarative & Stable
Guaranteed pipeline, security and cache
If it runs on my machine, it will run on your machine
Timely security fixes
