Cyberus KronoCore
Extend Your Mission-Critical Software's Lifetime
Overcome incompatibilities with modern technologies. Bridge the gap between legacy software and modern hardware, ensuring seamless integration and interaction with latest innovations.
Industry 4.0
Use NixOS for your next IIoT project
Building on modern foundationsGain a competitive advantage by incorporating industry leading practices
Benefit from built-in reproducibility
Being able to re-build a binary exactly the way it was built earlier is great for making sure things truly work, for debugging, and for security.
Describe what you need with declarative configuration
The power of Nix, NixOS, and its module system allows for unparalleled development speed.
Unparalleled Quality
The built-in, batteries-included Integration Testing framework is the perfect tool to make sure what you build does what you want.
We're here to help!
We offer professional services around virtualization, low-level Linux engineering and operating system development. We can also help with test automation projects.