Jana Förster Thu Jun 13 2024 Modernizing a legacy Traffic Light with KronoCore KronoCore enables legacy software to run on modern hardware. In addition to hardware compatibility, it offers additional features that enhance security. Learn how KronoCore addresses these challenges with the help of a case study. legacy-software

Jana Förster, Markus Napierkowski Thu May 30 2024 The Value of Nix/NixOS in our Engineering Nix and NixOS are incredible technologies that make our every-day engineering much more productive. In this article, we will go through some of our use-cases and explain why and how Nix and NixOS help us. nix

