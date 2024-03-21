Julian Stecklina Thu Mar 21 2024 Introducing enclosed: Simplified Compartmentalization and VM Management Management and secure configuration of virtual machines can be as daunting as navigating a labyrinth. Our powerful tool 'enclosed' effortlessly transforms the complex task of compartmentalizing and managing VMs into an intuitive and streamlined process. Overcome the intricacies of low-level tools and use a higher level of abstraction with 'enclosed'. Learn how to shield your virtual environments with unmatched ease and security in this article. virtualization

kvm

security

Thomas Prescher, Markus Partheymüller, Stefan Hertrampf Thu Feb 22 2024 KVM Backend for VirtualBox technical deep-dive In this article, we want to provide you with a closer look under the hood of our KVM backend for VirtualBox. It replaces the original VirtualBox kernel module with a backend implementation for the KVM hypervisor provided by Linux. virtualbox

kvm

open-source

virtualization

vmm

hypervisor

Florian Pester Thu Feb 01 2024 The case for legacy software Physical Infrastructure in the real-world has a much longer lifetime than software systems. This presents a number of challenges to operators: Hardware components fail at some point while spare parts are no longer available and need to be replaced by modern alternatives. Old software lacks support for modern components and a major software upgrade is required for continuing operation. Learn how this gap can be mediated and what can be done to solve this issue long-term. legacy

legacy-software

windows-7

kronocore

long-term-support

linux