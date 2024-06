Thomas Prescher, Julian Stecklina, Jacek Galowicz Wed Jun 06 2018 Intel LazyFP vulnerability: Exploiting lazy FPU state switching After Meltdown and Spectre, which were publicly disclosed in January, the Spectre V3a and V4 vulnerabilities followed in May. According to the German IT news publisher Heise, the latter might be part of eight new vulnerabilities in total that are going to be disclosed in the course of the year. side-channels

security

Jacek Galowicz, Werner Haas Tue May 22 2018 Spectre V4: Store-Load Vulnerability After Meltdown and Spectre, more vulnerabilities in out-of-order CPUs have been uncovered that use similar attack vectors. This article is about the new variant 4 of the Spectre attack that works without misleading the branch predictor. Instead, it exploits an implementation detail of Intel's memory disambiguation technique inside the CPU's pipeline. side-channels

security

Markus Partheymueller Mon Mar 26 2018 Windows on iSCSI - Part 3/3 As an important step towards automating the creation of Windows disk assets/images, we will take a closer look at the Critical Device Database (CDDB) inside the Windows registry. The goal is to transform any locally installed instance to be bootable from iSCSI without having to run a full installation onto an iSCSI disk before. test-automation

Markus Partheymueller Mon Mar 12 2018 Windows on iSCSI - Part 2/3 In this article, we will describe how an ordinary Windows 7 installation can be converted to be booted from iSCSI. We will cover the particularities of the Windows network boot process and and elaborate on the differences to the normal boot. We then describe our solution using some registry modifications. test-automation

Markus Partheymueller Mon Feb 26 2018 Windows on iSCSI - Part 1/3 This series of three posts is about installing Windows 7 on an iSCSI disk. In this first article, we install it using qemu and iPXE and cover some of the pitfalls and particularities of this install method, as well as the topic of duplicating the resulting disk for use in machines of the same type. Two more follow-up posts will cover details of the network boot process, leading to a method of converting an existing installation to be iSCSI-bootable. test-automation