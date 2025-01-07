Full-Stack Software Engineer TypeScript / Rust (m/w/d)
Are you passionate about software engineering and test automation? At Cyberus Technology, we’re advancing automation of on-hardware tests for both internal use and customer solutions. We’re looking for a motivated Full-Stack Software Engineer to join our Test Automation Infrastructure Team and help us build effective and reliable automation systems.
What You’ll Do
- Collaborate with the team and customers to scope, design, and implement software solutions.
- Develop features, tools, and automation workflows for test automation services.
- Apply best practices to build robust, scalable, and efficient systems.
Your Profile
- Strong interest in software engineering best practices and test automation.
- Proficient communication skills in English and German.
- Familiarity with Linux and Git.
- Experience in at least one of the following technologies:
- TypeScript
- Rust
- Additional experience in the following areas is a plus:
- Nix/NixOS
- Test Automation
- Evolving and maintaining deployed software systems
We offer...
An open-minded, creative, and lovely team
Drinks and fruit for free
Modern facilities & work place, desks adjustable for height
A flexible work schedule
Home office (partially or permanently)
A family-friendly work environment
Attractive compensation and retirement plan
Time and resources for personal development
Financial share with company’s financial success
