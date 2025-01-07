Full-Stack Software Engineer TypeScript / Rust (m/w/d)

Are you passionate about software engineering and test automation? At Cyberus Technology, we’re advancing automation of on-hardware tests for both internal use and customer solutions. We’re looking for a motivated Full-Stack Software Engineer to join our Test Automation Infrastructure Team and help us build effective and reliable automation systems.

What You’ll Do

Your Profile

We offer...

An open-minded, creative, and lovely team

Drinks and fruit for free

Modern facilities & work place, desks adjustable for height

A flexible work schedule

Home office (partially or permanently)

A family-friendly work environment

Attractive compensation and retirement plan

Time and resources for personal development

Financial share with company’s financial success

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I apply?

If you would like to apply, send your CV to jobs@cyberus-technology.de.

How is my data stored?

We will process your data in accordance with relevant data protection laws. Our HR department, as well as relevant hiring managers examine and review your documents, so that we can find the right applicants for us. After completion of the application process we will delete all your application data.

Reach out to us

Have questions? Feel free to contact us using the form below. We're here to help!

Contact us