Business Development Intern (m/w/d)

We are looking for enthusiastic and energetic students to help our Business Development. You will work first-hand with our customers, develop our Value Proposition and help shape our communication.

Your Tasks

Reach-out to new and existing customers. Gather and analyze feedback from customers. Develop and refine our Value Proposition.

Your Profile

Curiosity and drive, Interest in technology and cyber-security, Analytical skills

We offer...

An open-minded, creative, and lovely team

Drinks and fruit for free

Modern facilities & work place, desks adjustable for height

A flexible work schedule

Home office (partially or permanently)

A family-friendly work environment

Attractive compensation and retirement plan

Time and resources for personal development

Financial share with company’s financial success

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I apply?

If you would like to apply, send your CV to jobs@cyberus-technology.de.

How is my data stored?

We will process your data in accordance with relevant data protection laws. Our HR department, as well as relevant hiring managers examine and review your documents, so that we can find the right applicants for us. After completion of the application process we will delete all your application data.

