Business Development Intern (m/w/d)
We are looking for enthusiastic and energetic students to help our Business Development. You will work first-hand with our customers, develop our Value Proposition and help shape our communication.
Your TasksReach-out to new and existing customers. Gather and analyze feedback from customers. Develop and refine our Value Proposition.
Your ProfileCuriosity and drive, Interest in technology and cyber-security, Analytical skills
We offer...
An open-minded, creative, and lovely team
Drinks and fruit for free
Modern facilities & work place, desks adjustable for height
A flexible work schedule
Home office (partially or permanently)
A family-friendly work environment
Attractive compensation and retirement plan
Time and resources for personal development
Financial share with company’s financial success
Frequently Asked Questions
How is my data stored?
We will process your data in accordance with relevant data protection laws. Our HR department, as well as relevant hiring managers examine and review your documents, so that we can find the right applicants for us. After completion of the application process we will delete all your application data.
Reach out to us
Have questions? Feel free to contact us using the form below. We're here to help!
E-Mail us
service@cyberus-technology.de
Call us
+49 175 431 66 77