Software Engineering Student or Internship (m/w/d)
We are a dynamic and innovative technology company looking for talented students and interns to join our team as Software Engineers. Gain hands-on experience in software development and contribute to real-world projects.
Your TasksCollaborate with our experienced software development team. Support the development of new features, enhancements, and bug fixes, ensuring high code quality and adhering to coding standards and best practices.
Your ProfileCurrently enrolled as a student or recent graduate in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. Experienced in Rust, Haskell, C++, or Nix. Interested in low-level engineering and operating systems.
We offer...
An open-minded, creative, and lovely team
Drinks and fruit for free
Modern facilities & work place, desks adjustable for height
A flexible work schedule
Home office (partially or permanently)
A family-friendly work environment
Attractive compensation and retirement plan
Time and resources for personal development
Financial share with company’s financial success
