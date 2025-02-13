IT-Administrator (m/w/d)
Are you familiar with NixOS? Do you enjoy setting up and maintaining infrastructure? Then join us as an IT administrator.
We are looking for a motivated IT administrator to join our infrastructure team and help us run a secure, reliable and efficient IT infrastructure.
The position can be filled in our office in Dresden, Karlsruhe or remote in Germany. Remote work from Spain or the rest of the EU is possible in individual cases.
Your tasks
- Administration, automation and further development of our infrastructure.
- Working with the team to plan, design and implement solutions
- Supporting all colleagues with IT problems.
- Apply best practices to develop robust, scalable and efficient systems.
Your profile
- Confident communication skills in English and German.
- Familiarity with Nix/NixOS.
- Confident with Git and GitLab.
- Ability to structure complex projects.
- Additional experience in the following areas is an advantage:
- OIDC
- Colmena
- Technical Writing
- Open-Source Development
- Python
- Elixir
- Rust
We offer...
An open-minded, creative, and lovely team
Drinks and fruit for free
Modern facilities & work place, desks adjustable for height
A flexible work schedule
Home office (partially or permanently)
A family-friendly work environment
Attractive compensation and retirement plan
Time and resources for personal development
Financial share with company’s financial success
Frequently Asked Questions
How is my data stored?
We will process your data in accordance with relevant data protection laws. Our HR department, as well as relevant hiring managers examine and review your documents, so that we can find the right applicants for us. After completion of the application process we will delete all your application data.
service@cyberus-technology.de
+49 15679 592800