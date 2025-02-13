IT-Administrator (m/w/d)

Are you familiar with NixOS? Do you enjoy setting up and maintaining infrastructure? Then join us as an IT administrator.

We are looking for a motivated IT administrator to join our infrastructure team and help us run a secure, reliable and efficient IT infrastructure.

The position can be filled in our office in Dresden, Karlsruhe or remote in Germany. Remote work from Spain or the rest of the EU is possible in individual cases.

Your tasks

Administration, automation and further development of our infrastructure.

Working with the team to plan, design and implement solutions

Supporting all colleagues with IT problems.

Apply best practices to develop robust, scalable and efficient systems.

Your profile