Software Development Engineer (m/w/d)
Developing well-tested virtualization software is core to what Cyberus does. We are looking for a motivated software engineer that is excited to develop the foundations of virtualization technology.
Your TasksScope, design and implement software together with the team or the customer. Develop features, tooling or automation for mostly open source virtualization software.
Your ProfileKeen interest in maintainable code with fully automated tests. Communication skills in English and German. Familiarity with Linux and Git. Familiarity with at least two of Rust, C++, C, Haskell, Python, Linux kernel/embedded programming or Nix/NixOS.
We offer...
An open-minded, creative, and lovely team
Drinks and fruit for free
Modern facilities & work place, desks adjustable for height
A flexible work schedule
Home office (partially or permanently)
A family-friendly work environment
Attractive compensation and retirement plan
Time and resources for personal development
Financial share with company’s financial success
Frequently Asked Questions
How is my data stored?
We will process your data in accordance with relevant data protection laws. Our HR department, as well as relevant hiring managers examine and review your documents, so that we can find the right applicants for us. After completion of the application process we will delete all your application data.
