Developing well-tested virtualization software is core to what Cyberus does. We are looking for a motivated software engineer that is excited to develop the foundations of virtualization technology.

Your Tasks

Your Profile

Scope, design and implement software together with the team or the customer. Develop features, tooling or automation for mostly open source virtualization software.Keen interest in maintainable code with fully automated tests. Communication skills in English and German. Familiarity with Linux and Git. Familiarity with at least two of Rust, C++, C, Haskell, Python, Linux kernel/embedded programming or Nix/NixOS.