Software Development Engineer (m/w/d)

Developing well-tested virtualization software is core to what Cyberus does. We are looking for a motivated software engineer that is excited to develop the foundations of virtualization technology.

Your Tasks

Scope, design and implement software together with the team or the customer. Develop features, tooling or automation for mostly open source virtualization software.

Your Profile

Keen interest in maintainable code with fully automated tests. Communication skills in English and German. Familiarity with Linux and Git. Familiarity with at least two of Rust, C++, C, Haskell, Python, Linux kernel/embedded programming or Nix/NixOS.

We offer...

An open-minded, creative, and lovely team

Drinks and fruit for free

Modern facilities & work place, desks adjustable for height

A flexible work schedule

Home office (partially or permanently)

A family-friendly work environment

Attractive compensation and retirement plan

Time and resources for personal development

Financial share with company’s financial success

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I apply?

If you would like to apply, send your CV to jobs@cyberus-technology.de.

How is my data stored?

We will process your data in accordance with relevant data protection laws. Our HR department, as well as relevant hiring managers examine and review your documents, so that we can find the right applicants for us. After completion of the application process we will delete all your application data.

