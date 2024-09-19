Articles posted on benchmarking

Florian Pester Thu Sep 19 2024

In this blog post, we dive into how our team leverages advanced benchmarking techniques to ensure optimal performance across diverse systems, from Linux to Windows, using a mix of micro-benchmarks and real-world performance tests. We explain how automation through tools like Nix and WFVM allows us to streamline benchmarking across various hardware setups and integrate these processes directly into our CI pipelines. Our detailed dashboards track performance over time, giving us the insight needed to maintain and improve product quality.