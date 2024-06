In this article, we describe our discovery of undocumented behavior in KVM's nesting feature. Learn how we solved the situation in our KVM backend for VirtualBox.

Thomas Prescher, Julian Stecklina Thu May 02 2024

We're excited to share a new milestone for our KVM Backend for VirtualBox: nested virtualization is now supported. This means you can run virtual machines within other VMs, opening up new possibilities for testing and development environments. With nested virtualization, you can now run even more complex configurations, including HP Sure Click, enabling heightened security within virtualized environments.