Articles posted on kvm

Nested Virtualization for the KVM Backend for VirtualBox
Thomas Prescher, Julian Stecklina

Nested Virtualization for the KVM Backend for VirtualBox

We're excited to share a new milestone for our KVM Backend for VirtualBox: nested virtualization is now supported. This means you can run virtual machines within other VMs, opening up new possibilities for testing and development environments. With nested virtualization, you can now run even more complex configurations, including HP Sure Click, enabling heightened security within virtualized environments.

Introducing enclosed: Simplified Compartmentalization and VM Management
Julian Stecklina

Introducing enclosed: Simplified Compartmentalization and VM Management

Management and secure configuration of virtual machines can be as daunting as navigating a labyrinth. Our powerful tool 'enclosed' effortlessly transforms the complex task of compartmentalizing and managing VMs into an intuitive and streamlined process. Overcome the intricacies of low-level tools and use a higher level of abstraction with 'enclosed'. Learn how to shield your virtual environments with unmatched ease and security in this article.

Reach out to us

Have questions? Feel free to contact us using the form below. We're here to help!

Contact us