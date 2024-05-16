Articles posted on kvm

Nested Virtualization Bug Hunting with Cyberus Guest Tests
In this article, we describe our discovery of undocumented behavior in KVM's nesting feature. Learn how we solved the situation in our KVM backend for VirtualBox.
In this article, we describe our discovery of undocumented behavior in KVM's nesting feature. Learn how we solved the situation in our KVM backend for VirtualBox.
We're excited to share a new milestone for our KVM Backend for VirtualBox: nested virtualization is now supported. This means you can run virtual machines within other VMs, opening up new possibilities for testing and development environments. With nested virtualization, you can now run even more complex configurations, including HP Sure Click, enabling heightened security within virtualized environments.
Management and secure configuration of virtual machines can be as daunting as navigating a labyrinth. Our powerful tool 'enclosed' effortlessly transforms the complex task of compartmentalizing and managing VMs into an intuitive and streamlined process. Overcome the intricacies of low-level tools and use a higher level of abstraction with 'enclosed'. Learn how to shield your virtual environments with unmatched ease and security in this article.
Modern applications from CAD to games need beefy graphics hardware to work. In a virtual machine they are unusable, because they use slow emulated graphics. Learn in this article how to enjoy blazingly fast graphics by unlocking the graphics virtualization capability that ships in every modern Intel CPU.
In this article, we want to provide you with a closer look under the hood of our KVM backend for VirtualBox. It replaces the original VirtualBox kernel module with a backend implementation for the KVM hypervisor provided by Linux.
Today we are announcing the open-source release of our KVM backend for Virtualbox.
Have questions? Feel free to contact us using the form below. We're here to help!
service@cyberus-technology.de
+49 175 431 66 77