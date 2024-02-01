Articles posted on legacy

Florian Pester Thu Feb 01 2024

Physical Infrastructure in the real-world has a much longer lifetime than software systems. This presents a number of challenges to operators: Hardware components fail at some point while spare parts are no longer available and need to be replaced by modern alternatives. Old software lacks support for modern components and a major software upgrade is required for continuing operation. Learn how this gap can be mediated and what can be done to solve this issue long-term.