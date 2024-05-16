Articles posted on linux

In this article, we describe our discovery of undocumented behavior in KVM's nesting feature. Learn how we solved the situation in our KVM backend for VirtualBox.

Florian Pester Thu Feb 01 2024

Physical Infrastructure in the real-world has a much longer lifetime than software systems. This presents a number of challenges to operators: Hardware components fail at some point while spare parts are no longer available and need to be replaced by modern alternatives. Old software lacks support for modern components and a major software upgrade is required for continuing operation. Learn how this gap can be mediated and what can be done to solve this issue long-term.