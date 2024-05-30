Articles posted on open-source

The Value of Nix/NixOS in our Engineering
Jana Förster, Markus Napierkowski

The Value of Nix/NixOS in our Engineering

Nix and NixOS are incredible technologies that make our every-day engineering much more productive. In this article, we will go through some of our use-cases and explain why and how Nix and NixOS help us.

