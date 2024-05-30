Articles posted on open-source

The Value of Nix/NixOS in our Engineering
Nix and NixOS are incredible technologies that make our every-day engineering much more productive. In this article, we will go through some of our use-cases and explain why and how Nix and NixOS help us.
Modern applications from CAD to games need beefy graphics hardware to work. In a virtual machine they are unusable, because they use slow emulated graphics. Learn in this article how to enjoy blazingly fast graphics by unlocking the graphics virtualization capability that ships in every modern Intel CPU.
In this article, we want to provide you with a closer look under the hood of our KVM backend for VirtualBox. It replaces the original VirtualBox kernel module with a backend implementation for the KVM hypervisor provided by Linux.
Today we are announcing the open-source release of our KVM backend for Virtualbox.
