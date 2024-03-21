Articles posted on security

Julian Stecklina Thu Mar 21 2024 Introducing enclosed: Simplified Compartmentalization and VM Management Management and secure configuration of virtual machines can be as daunting as navigating a labyrinth. Our powerful tool 'enclosed' effortlessly transforms the complex task of compartmentalizing and managing VMs into an intuitive and streamlined process. Overcome the intricacies of low-level tools and use a higher level of abstraction with 'enclosed'. Learn how to shield your virtual environments with unmatched ease and security in this article. virtualization

Werner Haas Fri Apr 09 2021 Cyberus Technology Gives Keynote at Symposium on the Science of Security (HotSoS) HoTSoS identifies itself as research event centered on the Science of Security, which aims to address the fundamental problems of security in a principled manner. Because the seminal Spectre paper won NSA's Best Scientific Cybersecurity Paper Competition last year, its authors were invited to give a keynote speech at the symposium. Given that the corresponding vulnerabilities were disclosed to Intel almost 4 years ago, we (the authors) decided to take a step back and to look, in HotSoS' spirit, at the fundamental problems. We (Cyberus Technology) feel deeply honoured that we were entrusted with delivering the talk and want to give you a sneak preview of what to expect. side-channels

Florian Pester, Jacek Galowicz, Julian Stecklina Tue Nov 12 2019 TSX Asynchronous Abort Today a new variant of the ZombieLoad family of side-channel attacks has been made public. This new variant is called TSX Asynchronous Abort (TAA). TAA works on all recent Intel processors that support Intel TSX, including Intel's most recent Cascade Lake processors. side-channels

Werner Haas Wed May 29 2019 Bygone, forgotten, over? One year after Meltdown of processor security About a year ago, I (together with a small team of other security researchers) was waiting for Intel to disclose security vulnerabilities we had discovered in its microprocessor hardware. We expected a fair bit of excitement because the industry had been scrambling to get mitigations in place. However I was thoroughly gobsmacked by the kind of delayed fireworks unfolding in the media. More than a year has elapsed since then so it is only fair to ask what is left beyond the sound and smoke - and why it was not the beginning of the end of the familiar IT universe, as predicted by a couple of pessimists. side-channels

