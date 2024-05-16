Articles posted on testing

Nested Virtualization Bug Hunting with Cyberus Guest Tests
In this article, we describe our discovery of undocumented behavior in KVM's nesting feature. Learn how we solved the situation in our KVM backend for VirtualBox.
We're excited to share a new milestone for our KVM Backend for VirtualBox: nested virtualization is now supported. This means you can run virtual machines within other VMs, opening up new possibilities for testing and development environments. With nested virtualization, you can now run even more complex configurations, including HP Sure Click, enabling heightened security within virtualized environments.
Testing and debugging erroneous behaviour by a guest under a virtualization stack is hard and difficult. By leveraging multiple mini operating system kernels, we can investigate issues related to complicated topics, such as never delivered interrupts, with a precise focus on where to look at. For that, we created our internal Cyberus Guest Tests that we present in this blog post.
