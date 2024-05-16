Articles posted on virtualbox

Thomas Prescher, Markus Partheymüller, Stefan Hertrampf Thu Feb 22 2024 KVM Backend for VirtualBox technical deep-dive In this article, we want to provide you with a closer look under the hood of our KVM backend for VirtualBox. It replaces the original VirtualBox kernel module with a backend implementation for the KVM hypervisor provided by Linux. virtualbox

