Why choose NixOS for IIoT?
NixOS is a fast-growing declarative, modular Linux distribution. You'll only get what you truly need.
Declarative
Benefit from just declaring what you want and let Nix figure out the rest.
Reliable
NixOS is reliably maintained by the upstream community. Benefit from additional testing for your use-case in our enterprise offerings.
Reproducible
Gain the ability to build your system just as you did today for the coming years, even decades if need be.
Seamless transition
Our professional service packages help you get started today.
IIoT Use cases
Build digital signage systems with ease. NixOS's small footprint and get what you truly need philosophy makes it the perfect choice for secure signage systems.
From routers, to switches to Network Attached Storage (NAS) systems: Appliances today need a small, secure, static base system and flexible, feature-rich user-visible components. With its flexible, declarative approach NixOS helps you combine both.
Keep distributed devices managed and up-to-date.
Benefit from simple, low-cost development and deployment for consumer devices.
How we help
Cyberus Technology helps you achieve your goals and NixOS proficiency faster.
Professional Services
Get a jumpstart and benefit from our expertise
Rapid Prototyping
Rapidly validate your idea, based on a reproducible prototype platform. Includes everything you need to run your hardware.
IoT Device Management
Get dedicated central device management with automated over-the-air updates set up and running.
Packaging Service
Get your own software packaged and modularized as nixpkgs and NixOS modules. Starts with a kick-off workshop to understand requirements and dependencies.
Worry-free Jumpstart
Start with a nix training session by our experts and get your software packaged with our help. Trains your team on-the-job for maximum efficiency.
Reach out to us
Have questions? Feel free to contact us using the form below. We're here to help!
E-Mail us
service@cyberus-technology.de
Call us
+49 175 431 66 77