Data Protection According to GDPR

A. Responsible Person

This website is operated by:

Cyberus Technology GmbH

Zwickauer Str. 46

01069 Dresden

Germany

E-Mail: service@cyberus-technology.de

Registered at the Dresden District Court: HRB 36573

Below we will inform you about the collection, processing and use of your data.

B. General information, log data

The website operator takes your data protection very seriously and treats your personal data confidentially and accordingly in accordance with Art. 6 GDPR (lawfulness of processing). Definitions of the terms used (e.g. “personal data” or “processing”) can be found in Art. 4 GDPR.

Since changes to this data protection declaration may be made due to new technologies and the constant development of this website, we recommend that you read the data protection declaration again at regular intervals.

In principle, you can visit the Cyberus Technology GmbH websites without telling us who you are.

We then only automatically learn the following log data:

Website visited

Time at the time of access

Amount of data sent in bytes

Source/reference from which you came to the page

Browser used

Operating system used

IP address used

The server log files are stored for a maximum of 7 days and then deleted. The data is stored for security reasons, for example in order to be able to investigate cases of misuse. If data has to be kept for evidentiary reasons, it is excluded from deletion until the incident has been finally clarified.

C. Collection, processing and use of your personal data

Your personal data includes information such as your name, address, telephone number or email address. Personal data is only collected, processed and/or used if you provide it to us on your own initiative, e.g. to establish, structure or change the content of a contractual relationship concluded between you and us or to register for personalized services, or if you send us an inquiry via the website. In addition, your personal data will only be used if you have given your prior consent, e.g. for receiving advertising and market research.

If you contact our website operator using the contact options offered, your details will be saved so that they can be used to process and answer your query. This data will not be passed on to third parties without your consent.

Use of cookies

1. Description and scope of data processing

Our website uses cookies. Cookies are text files that are stored in the Internet browser or by the Internet browser on the user’s computer system. When a user accesses a website, a cookie can be stored on the user’s operating system. This cookie contains a characteristic string that allows the browser to be uniquely identified when the website is accessed again.

We use cookies to make our website more user-friendly. Some elements of our website require that the accessing browser can be identified even after a page change.

When accessing our website, the user is informed about the use of cookies for analysis purposes and his consent to the processing of the personal data used in this context is obtained. In this context, a reference is also made to this data protection declaration.

2. Legal basis for data processing

The legal basis for the processing of personal data using cookies is Article 6 (1) (f) GDPR.

3. Purpose of data processing

The purpose of using technically necessary cookies is to simplify the use of websites for users. Some functions of our website cannot be offered without the use of cookies. For this it is necessary that the browser is recognized even after a page change.

The user data collected through technically necessary cookies is not used to create user profiles.

For these purposes, our legitimate interest lies in the processing of personal data in accordance with Article 6 Paragraph 1 Letter f of the GDPR.

4. Duration of storage, possibility of objection and removal

Cookies are stored on the user’s computer and transmitted from the user to our site. Therefore, as a user, you also have full control over the use of cookies. By changing the settings in your internet browser, you can deactivate or restrict the transmission of cookies. Cookies that have already been saved can be deleted at any time. This can also be done automatically. If cookies are deactivated for our website, it may no longer be possible to fully use all functions of the website.

Web analysis service Matomo

1. Scope of processing of personal data

Our website uses Matomo (formerly Piwik), an open source software for the statistical analysis of visitor access. Matomo uses cookies that are stored on your computer and enable an anonymous analysis of your use of the website. It is not possible to draw conclusions about a specific person because your IP address is anonymized immediately after processing and before storage.

2. Legal basis for processing personal data

The legal basis for the processing of personal data using cookies is Article 6 (1) (f) GDPR.

3. Purpose of data processing

Matomo is used for the purpose of improving the quality of our website and its content. This tells us how the website is used and allows us to continually optimize our offering.

4. Duration of storage, possibility of objection and removal

The cookies used by Matomo are stored on the user’s computer and transmitted from the user to our site. Therefore, as a user, you also have full control over the use of cookies. Cookies that have already been saved can be deleted at any time. This can also be done automatically.

You can object to the storage and evaluation of this data by Matomo at any time: Go to the data protection settings.. In this case, a so-called opt-out cookie is permanently stored in your browser, which causes Matomo not to collect any data for storage and analysis. However, if you delete this cookie intentionally or unintentionally, your objection to data storage and evaluation will also be canceled and can be renewed via the link mentioned above.

Alternatively, most modern browsers have a “Do Not Track” option that tells websites not to track your user activity. Matomo respects this option.

Integration of third-party services and content It may happen that we include third-party content within this website, such as videos in our blog articles, which are hosted by YouTube. Other possible examples include RSS feeds or graphics from other websites. This always assumes that the providers of this content (hereinafter listed as “third-party providers”) recognize your IP address; because without the IP address they would not be able to send the content to your browser.

The IP address is therefore required to display this content.

We strive to only use content whose respective providers only use the IP address to deliver the content. However, we have no influence if the third party stores the IP address, for example for statistical purposes. Third parties may also send cookies to your web browser. As far as we know, we will inform you about it.

Basin

If you contact us through our contact forms we use Basin to process the form input. This service is offered by Moonshot Ventures, Inc.

Further information can be found the service’s privacy policy.

Youtube

This website embeds videos hosted by youtube.com. This content is offered by:

Google Ireland Limited

Gordon House, Barrow Street

Dublin 4

Ireland

If you access a page on our website that contains such content, your browser establishes a direct connection to YouTube’s servers. We therefore have no influence on the amount of data that YouTube collects using the embedded videos and will inform you according to our level of knowledge. After this, YouTube will be sent the URL of our website as well as cookies that YouTube has stored in your web browser from previous YouTube visits. YouTube respects your browser’s Do-Not-Track setting.

Further information can be found in YouTube’s privacy policy at https://policies.google.com/privacy.

D. Your rights

You can assert your following rights against Cyberus Technology GmbH at any time free of charge.

Right to information according to Art. 15 GDPR: You have the right to receive information from us about the processing of your personal data.

Right to rectification according to Art. 16 GDPR: You have the right to request that we correct incorrect or incomplete personal data concerning you.

Right to deletion Art. 17 GDPR: You have the right to request the deletion of your data if the conditions specified in Art. 17 GDPR are met. You can then, for example, request that your data be deleted if it is no longer necessary for the purposes for which it was collected. You can also request deletion if we process your data based on your consent and you withdraw that consent.

Right to restriction of processing Art. 18 GDPR: You have the right to request the restriction of the processing of your data if the requirements of Art. 18 GDPR are met. This is the case, for example, if you dispute the accuracy of your data. You can then request that processing be restricted for the duration of the verification of the accuracy of the data.

Right to object according to Art. 21 GDPR: If the processing is based on an overriding interest or your data is used for the purpose of direct advertising, you have the right to object to the processing of your data. An objection is permitted if the processing is either in the public interest or in the exercise of official authority or based on a legitimate interest of Cyberus Technology GmbH or a third party. In the event of an objection, we ask you to inform us of your reasons for objecting to data processing. You also have the right to object to data processing for direct advertising purposes. This also applies to profiling as far as it is related to direct advertising. Right to data portability according to Art. 20 GDPR: If the data processing is based on consent or the fulfillment of a contract and is also carried out using automated processing, you have the right to receive your data in a structured, common and machine-readable format and to use it to another data processor.

Right of revocation according to Art. 7 GDPR: If the data processing is based on consent, you have the right to revoke the data processing within the scope of your consent at any time, free of charge, with effect for the future.

Right to complain according to Art. 77 GDPR: You also have the right to complain to a supervisory authority (e.g. the State Commissioner for Data Protection in Saxony) about our processing of your data.

Our data protection officer is available to you as a contact person for all data protection-related concerns:

Data protection officer of Cyberus Technology GmbH

Cyberus Technology GmbH, Zwickauer Str. 46, 01069 Dresden

service@cyberus-technology.de

F. Privacy Settings: Cookies

This website does not store cookies in your browser.