An open-source Hypervisor, usable for safety and security
Build mission-critical solutions on open-source Virtualization technology
What's in the box
No more memory-related CVEs
Cyberus Hypervisor utilizes memory-safe languages, such as Rust, whenever possible. About 80% of CVEs are ultimately the fault of memory management gone wrong. Using languages that do not allow for manual memory management ensures you never have to deal with those CVEs.
Unparalleled Compatibility
Cyberus Hypervisor builds on the Linux open-source eco-system. This enables great compatibility and a rich experience for developers building on Linux.
Certification Documentation
Need to certify your solution? We provide all the necessary documentation regarding virtualization and hardware interaction of our product.
