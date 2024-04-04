Articles posted on quality-assurance

Fully Automated On-Hardware Testing
Florian Pester, Jana Förster

Fully Automated On-Hardware Testing

Shift-left testing is an approach to address the harms of late testing, such as contexts switch for developers. Cyberus follows the 'test early and often' strategy and fully automated tests are a crucial part of developer workflows. Testing low-level code on all supported hardware requires us to overcome the challenge of automating commodity hardware. Our flexible infrastructure empowers functional tests as well as long-term performance monitoring.

