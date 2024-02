Articles posted on security

Thomas Prescher, Julian Stecklina, Jacek Galowicz Jun 6, 2018 Intel LazyFP vulnerability: Exploiting lazy FPU state switching After Meltdown and Spectre, which were publicly disclosed in January, the Spectre V3a and V4 vulnerabilities followed in May. According to the German IT news publisher Heise, the latter might be part of eight new vulnerabilities in total that are going to be disclosed in the course of the year. side-channels

security

Jacek Galowicz, Werner Haas May 22, 2018 Spectre V4: Store-Load Vulnerability After Meltdown and Spectre, more vulnerabilities in out-of-order CPUs have been uncovered that use similar attack vectors. This article is about the new variant 4 of the Spectre attack that works without misleading the branch predictor. Instead, it exploits an implementation detail of Intel's memory disambiguation technique inside the CPU's pipeline. side-channels

security