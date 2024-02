Articles posted on test-automation

Markus Partheymueller Mar 26, 2018 Windows on iSCSI - Part 3/3 As an important step towards automating the creation of Windows disk assets/images, we will take a closer look at the Critical Device Database (CDDB) inside the Windows registry. The goal is to transform any locally installed instance to be bootable from iSCSI without having to run a full installation onto an iSCSI disk before. test-automation

Markus Partheymueller Mar 12, 2018 Windows on iSCSI - Part 2/3 In this article, we will describe how an ordinary Windows 7 installation can be converted to be booted from iSCSI. We will cover the particularities of the Windows network boot process and and elaborate on the differences to the normal boot. We then describe our solution using some registry modifications. test-automation