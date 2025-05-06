Careers
We are passionate about building innovative software solutions that help businesses thrive in today's digital landscape. As we continue to grow and expand our offerings, we are constantly seeking talented individuals to join our dynamic team of software developers.
Cyberus Technology
We are ...
A company founded in 2017 lead by engineers and information scientists
25 people spread all over Germany
Mostly engineers, developing products based on virtualization
Adhering to our software quality methodology Cidoka
We offer…
An open-minded, creative, and lovely team
Drinks and fruit for free
Modern facilities & work place, desks adjustable for height
A flexible work schedule
Home office (partially or permanently)
A family-friendly work environment
Attractive compensation and retirement plan
Time and resources for personal development
Financial share with company’s financial success
Current Openings
Discover our current openings. We welcome and encourage applications from qualified professionals, irrespective of their gender, sexual orientation, disability status, religious beliefs or any other characteristic.
Software Development Engineer (m/w/d)
Developing well-tested virtualization software is core to what Cyberus does. We are looking for a motivated software engineer that is excited to develop the foundations of virtualization technology.
Your tasks
Scope, design and implement software together with the team or the customer. Develop features, tooling or automation for mostly open source virtualization software.
Your profile
Keen interest in maintainable code with fully automated tests. Communication skills in English and German. Familiarity with Linux and Git. Familiarity with at least two of Rust, C++, C, Haskell, Python, Linux kernel/embedded programming or Nix/NixOS.
Business Development Intern (m/w/d)
We are looking for enthusiastic and energetic students to help our Business Development. You will work first-hand with our customers, develop our Value Proposition and help shape our communication.
Your tasks
Reach-out to new and existing customers. Gather and analyze feedback from customers. Develop and refine our Value Proposition.
Your profile
Curiosity and drive, Interest in technology and cyber-security, Analytical skills
Software Engineering Student or Internship (m/w/d)
We are a dynamic and innovative technology company looking for talented students and interns to join our team as Software Engineers. Gain hands-on experience in software development and contribute to real-world projects.
Your tasks
Collaborate with our experienced software development team. Support the development of new features, enhancements, and bug fixes, ensuring high code quality and adhering to coding standards and best practices.
Your profile
Currently enrolled as a student or recent graduate in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. Experienced in Rust, Haskell, C++, or Nix. Interested in low-level engineering and operating systems.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is my data stored?
We will process your data in accordance with relevant data protection laws. Our HR department, as well as relevant hiring managers examine and review your documents, so that we can find the right applicants for us. After completion of the application process we will delete all your application data.
