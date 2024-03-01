Data Protection According to GDPR

Introduction

Cyberus Technology takes your data protection seriously and treats your personal data confidentially and in accordance with Art. 6 GDPR (lawfulness of processing). Definitions of the terms used (e.g. “personal data” or “processing”) can be found in Art. 4 GDPR.

This privacy policy explains how and why we collect personal data and how it is used. If you have any questions regarding this Privacy Policy, feel free to contact us at privacy@cyberus-technology.de.

What data do we collect?

This is the information we collect from Website visitors as long as you are using our service.

Electronical identification data : including anonymized IP address, device & browser data

: including anonymized IP address, device & browser data Anonymized information about your use of our website : including how you end up on our website, what actions you perform and the pages you visited

: including how you end up on our website, what actions you perform and the pages you visited Error logs: We collect error logs to help us diagnose and fix issues with our service

When you use the contact form to we additionally collect the following data:

Personal identification information (Name, email address, phone number)

How do we collect your data?

You directly provide Cyberus Technology with most of the data we collect. We collect data and process data when you:

Use or view our website via your browser.

Use the contact form on our website.

How will we use your data?

Cyberus Technology does not sell personal data to third parties. We only collect your data with your consent in order to:

Provide and improve our service

Ensure our service works smoothly and fix any issues

Share news and offers about our services if you have shown interest

If you agree, Cyberus Technology will share your data with our partner companies so that they may offer you their product and services.

How do we store your data?

We will store your data for the time period necessary to fulfill the purposes laid out in this Privacy Policy. We will store your data to the extend necessary to comply with legal obligations.

We also store anonymized usage data for internal analysis purposes.

Marketing

Cyberus Technology would like to send you information about products and services of ours that we think you might like.

If you have agreed to receive marketing, you may always opt out at a later date.

You have the right at any time to stop Cyberus Technology from contacting you for marketing purposes.

What are your data protection rights?

Cyberus Technology would like to make sure you are fully aware of all of your data protection rights. Residents of the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA) have the following rights, covered by the GDPR.

The right to access – You have the right to request Cyberus Technology for copies of your personal data. We may charge you a small fee for this service.

The right to rectification – You have the right to request that Cyberus Technology correct any information you believe is inaccurate. You also have the right to request Cyberus Technology to complete the information you believe is incomplete.

The right to erasure – You have the right to request that Cyberus Technology erase your personal data, under certain conditions.

The right to restrict processing – You have the right to request that Cyberus Technology restrict the processing of your personal data, under certain conditions.

The right to object to processing – You have the right to object to Cyberus Technology’s processing of your personal data, under certain conditions.

The right to data portability – You have the right to request that Cyberus Technology transfer the data that we have collected to another organization, or directly to you, under certain conditions.

If you make a request, we have one month to respond to you. If you would like to exercise any of these rights, please contact us at our email: privacy@cyberus-technology.de

Cookies

Cookies are text files placed on your computer to collect standard Internet log information and visitor behavior information. When you visit our websites, we may collect information from you automatically through cookies or similar technology

The Cyberus Technology website uses the following cookies:

__cf_bm (duration 1 hour): Vimeo installs this cookie for embedded Vimeo videos. An official statement from Vimeo states that Vimeo does not track user data and correctly complies with the General Data Protection Regulation.

Privacy policies of other websites

The Cyberus Technology may contain links to other websites that are not operated by us. Our privacy policy applies only to our website, so if you click on a link to another website, you should read their privacy policy.

We use the provider Usebasin (Moonshot Ventures Inc., 30060 Harris Rd, Abbotsford BC V4X 1V6, Canada) to provide forms. Privacy policy: https://usebasin.com/privacy.

Changes to our privacy policy

Cyberus Technology keeps its privacy policy under regular view and places updates on this web page. This privacy policy was last updated on 01 March 2024.

If you have any questions about Cyberus Technology’s privacy policy, the data we hold on you, or you would like to exercise one of our data protection rights, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Email us at: privacy@cyberus-technology.de