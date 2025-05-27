Software Engineer (NixOS) (m/w/d)

Do you enjoy building automation tooling and the infrastructure to run it? Have you contributed to Nixpkgs or packaged software with Nix before? Then join us a software engineer in our CtrlOS team.

CtrlOS is our long-term supported downstream version of NixOS, and it’s a strategically important project for our organization. It forms the foundation for a wide range of customer solutions and internal systems. Building and maintaining CtrlOS is not only technically exciting — it’s also a rare opportunity to bring NixOS to a whole ecosystem of devices.

We’re looking for someone who brings energy, curiosity, and a strong drive to get things done. You don’t need to know everything — none of us do — but you should be excited to explore new territory, solve real problems, and help shape something meaningful.

You can work with us on-site in our main office in Dresden or our satellite in Berlin. Remote work is also possible from elsewhere in Germany, Spain, or Canada. For Canada, we require three hours of overlap with Central European Time.

Your tasks

Identify, implement, and maintain automation and CI infrastructure

Contribute to Nixpkgs and tooling around it

Maintain a set of packages in Nixpkgs

Your profile