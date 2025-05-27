Software Engineer (NixOS) (m/w/d)
Do you enjoy building automation tooling and the infrastructure to run it? Have you contributed to Nixpkgs or packaged software with Nix before? Then join us a software engineer in our CtrlOS team.
CtrlOS is our long-term supported downstream version of NixOS, and it’s a strategically important project for our organization. It forms the foundation for a wide range of customer solutions and internal systems. Building and maintaining CtrlOS is not only technically exciting — it’s also a rare opportunity to bring NixOS to a whole ecosystem of devices.
We’re looking for someone who brings energy, curiosity, and a strong drive to get things done. You don’t need to know everything — none of us do — but you should be excited to explore new territory, solve real problems, and help shape something meaningful.
You can work with us on-site in our main office in Dresden or our satellite in Berlin. Remote work is also possible from elsewhere in Germany, Spain, or Canada. For Canada, we require three hours of overlap with Central European Time.
Your tasks
- Identify, implement, and maintain automation and CI infrastructure
- Contribute to Nixpkgs and tooling around it
- Maintain a set of packages in Nixpkgs
Your profile
- Familiarity with Nix/NixOS
- Confident communication skills in English
- Confident with Git and GitLab or GitHub
- Confident with infrastructure as code or GitOps
- Ability to structure complex projects
- Additional experience in the following areas is an advantage:
- Python
- Perl
- Rust
- Bash
- Technical Writing
- Open-Source Development
We offer...
An open-minded, creative, and lovely team
Drinks and fruit for free
Modern facilities & work place, desks adjustable for height
A flexible work schedule
Home office (partially or permanently)
A family-friendly work environment
Attractive compensation and retirement plan
Time and resources for personal development
Financial share with company’s financial success
Frequently Asked Questions
How is my data stored?
We will process your data in accordance with relevant data protection laws. Our HR department, as well as relevant hiring managers examine and review your documents, so that we can find the right applicants for us. After completion of the application process we will delete all your application data.
Reach out to us
Have questions? Feel free to contact us using the form below. We're here to help!
E-Mail us
service@cyberus-technology.de
Call us
+49 15679 592800