Long-Term Support for NixOS

Stable NixOS for years!

Learn more
Apply to join!
Skip the two updates per year!

Features

What you get with Peregrine OS

Professional Long-Term Support for NixOS

5 years of support for NixOS 24.05

We offer at least 5 years of support for the NixOS 24.05. Choose from the release-small or an extended set of packages.

Extended Professional Support

Get help when things get tough. Our experts are here to help, when you need it.

Fast, exclusive, reliable binary cache

Our binaries are served from an exclusive and fast cache, independent of upstream.

CVEs fixed in no-time

Security fixes are back-ported and served via our caches in hours, not days.

Define your own test cases

Need better integration testing for a package? Submit your test cases to us and we'll run them as part of our CI.

Turn-key migration

Change the channel (or flake input), point your binary cache to us and that's it!

Medical Devices

The power of NixOS on medical devices

Building on modern foundations

Gain a competitive advantage by incorporating industry leading practices
Contact us

Long-Term Stability for long-living devices.

NixOS modules, declarative nature and reproducible builds are perfect for embedded devices. Peregrine OS adds long-term stability creating a truly valuable base.

Certifications

Medical certifications are a huge effort. By staying on the same OS for the system's lifetime you can save on costly re-certifications.

Packaging service to hit the ground running

Need to get special packages running quickly? We offer a packaging service to help hit the ground running.

Cloud & DevOps

Run NixOS, but stable

Building on modern foundations

Gain a competitive advantage by incorporating industry leading practices
Contact us

A realistic upgrade path

LTS releases every two years and five years of support give you the upgrade path you need for your business.

Certified subset of Nix packages

Get the important cloud packages updated quickly and reliably

A truly stable, always available channel

We make sure the LTS channel never has breaking changes and its software is updated predictably.

Stable Developer Infra

Reproducible, Declarative & Stable

Building on modern foundations

Gain a competitive advantage by incorporating industry leading practices
Contact us

Guaranteed pipeline, security and cache

If it runs on my machine, it will run on your machine

Timely security fixes

Apply to join the beta!

Don't miss out on the latest news regarding long-term Support for NixOS. Apply to join the beta and be the first to know about our plans and roadmap.

Contact Us
Apply to join!