5 years of support for NixOS 24.05 We offer at least 5 years of support for the NixOS 24.05. Choose from the release-small or an extended set of packages.

Extended Professional Support Get help when things get tough. Our experts are here to help, when you need it.

Fast, exclusive, reliable binary cache Our binaries are served from an exclusive and fast cache, independent of upstream.

CVEs fixed in no-time Security fixes are back-ported and served via our caches in hours, not days.

Define your own test cases Need better integration testing for a package? Submit your test cases to us and we'll run them as part of our CI.