Software Lifetime Extension with KronoCore
Extend the lifetime of mission-critical legacy systems securely and efficiently
Why choose KronoCore?
Cyberus Technology is your strategic partner, attuned to the complexities of extending legacy systems' lifespans
Unparalleled compatibility
Run existing software on modern hardware and eliminate concerns about compatibility issues.
Mitigate hardware failure risks
Decouple software from physical hardware to maintain productivity.
Future-proof investments
Prepare for workload consolidation, secure backups, and upcoming security regulations.
Seamless transition
Lift-and-shift migrate individual systems one-by-one for continuous operation.
Use cases
KronoCore ensures successful business operations in a variety of environments
Legacy System Preservation for Manufacturing
Description:
A manufacturing firm relies on a specialized legacy software for its operational management. Their hardware has reached the end of its life but the systems lack support for modern hardware.
Benefits:
KronoCore extends the software’s life, preserving its functionality and data integrity, while enhancing security protocols, ensuring continuous, efficient, and secure operations without the need for extensive retraining or significant investment.
Enhanced Security for Financial Systems
Description:
A bank is seeking to improve the security of its legacy financial transaction systems without a full overhaul.
Benefits:
With KronoCore, the bank seamlessly boosts its cybersecurity protocols, safeguarding sensitive data, and transactions from modern threats, ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory standards.
Healthcare Data Protection
Description:
A hospital plans to extend its IT services, improving the overall on-site connectivity. The central data management system contains critical patient records but it doesn't keep up with modern security requirements.
Benefits:
KronoCore not only ensures the continued functionality of the system but elevates its security measures to protect sensitive data, ensuring patient confidentiality and system compliance with healthcare data protection regulations.
Reach out to us
Have questions? Feel free to contact us using the form below. We're here to help!
E-Mail us
service@cyberus-technology.de
Call us
+49 175 431 66 77